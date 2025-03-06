Embattled San Mateo County sheriff appears destined to lose job

It appears the embattled San Mateo County sheriff will be ousted by the Board of Supervisors.

Early returns from Tuesday's special election show voters overwhelmingly supported Measure A, which would temporarily amends the county charter allowing supervisors to remove the elected sheriff if four of the five supervisors approve.

"The results of this historic election sends a clear message that San Mateo County voters continue to make educated decisions and trust the Board of Supervisors to uphold accountability and justice," said Ray Mueller, one of two supervisors who led the charge for San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus' removal.

Mueller and Supervisor Noelia Corzo held a news briefing on Wednesday to discuss the latest election results. They did not take questions, but added the next steps will be a public and impartial process.

If the election results hold, the charter will likely go into effect in mid-April, which is 10 days after the election is certified. The supervisors will then set up a removal hearing.

Corpus will also have a chance to speak in front of the board and the public.

"The services of the sheriff’s office will continue uninterrupted throughout this process and we will move forward as quickly as possible in the best interests of the people of San Mateo County," Corzo said.

This process began after a 400-page report released in November alleges Corpus abused her power. The sheriff is also accused of having the deputy union's president arrested in retaliation for exposing corruption.

Corpus has denied the allegations, refused to step down, and filed a $10 million lawsuit against the county.

The sheriff on Wednesday remained defiant and provided the following statement:

“I now have the opportunity to appropriately challenge and disprove the allegations against me and my administration. I am now entitled to a public evidentiary hearing before a neutral and unbiased body. My legal team and I look forward to this opportunity and are confident that I will be vindicated through a legitimate process."