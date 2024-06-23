San Mateo County Sheriff's Office hosts fireworks buyback event in South San Francisco

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office held a fireworks buyback event on Saturday at the courthouse in South San Francisco.

People dropped off the fireworks anonymously and in return, they got $10 a pound.

Organizers said the department gave out a $1,000 in just the first few hours. They encourage more people to come to these kinds of events in the interest of safety.

“We have people here familiar with how to handle these things. and we're trying to encourage people to turn them in because number one, we want them to be safe, and we're trying to prevent fire and danger and other activities that can come about,” said Brian Philipe with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Another fireworks buyback event is set for next week in Redwood City.