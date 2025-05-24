San Mateo County Sheriff's Office to host fireworks buybacks events in June

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is hosting two fireworks buyback events next month to encourage people to turn in illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The buybacks will take place on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northern Branch Courthouse at 1050 Mission Road in South San Francisco and on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Sheriff's Office substation at 690 Broadway in Redwood City. Bomb technicians from the Sheriff's Office will ensure the fireworks are handled and disposed of properly.

The Sheriff's Office said it held its first fireworks buyback event in 2023 and collected about 400 pounds of fireworks and explosives, then collected more than 700 pounds last year after increasing the cash incentive to $200 for turning in fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal throughout San Mateo County with the exception of the cities of Pacifica and San Bruno, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Over the last two years, we've seen how effective it can be when we give residents a safe, anonymous and rewarding way to dispose of fireworks," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. "With the continued support of our community and partners, we're building on that progress again this year."