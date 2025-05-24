San Mateo County

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office to host fireworks buybacks events in June

Last year's buyback event collected more than 700 pounds of fireworks after increasing the cash incentive to $200

By Bay City News

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office
NBC Bay Area

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is hosting two fireworks buyback events next month to encourage people to turn in illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The buybacks will take place on June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northern Branch Courthouse at 1050 Mission Road in South San Francisco and on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Sheriff's Office substation at 690 Broadway in Redwood City. Bomb technicians from the Sheriff's Office will ensure the fireworks are handled and disposed of properly.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Sheriff's Office said it held its first fireworks buyback event in 2023 and collected about 400 pounds of fireworks and explosives, then collected more than 700 pounds last year after increasing the cash incentive to $200 for turning in fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal throughout San Mateo County with the exception of the cities of Pacifica and San Bruno, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"Over the last two years, we've seen how effective it can be when we give residents a safe, anonymous and rewarding way to dispose of fireworks," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. "With the continued support of our community and partners, we're building on that progress again this year."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo Countysafety
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us