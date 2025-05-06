San Mateo County

San Mateo County supervisors to advance sheriff removal process

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday were taking another step toward the possible removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The supervisors were considering a revision and update to the rules governing how they would remove Corpus if they decide to do that.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Corpus was present for the proceedings to hand out recognition for members of her department, but she stood in the back of the chambers as the board discussed the revisions to rules, procedures and protocols for how her removal would take place.

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell has more in the video report above.

San Mateo County Apr 8

San Mateo County leaders discuss process for removing sheriff

San Mateo County Apr 3

San Mateo County officials certify votes granting supervisors power to remove sheriff

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us