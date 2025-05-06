San Mateo County supervisors to advance sheriff removal process

San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday were taking another step toward the possible removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The supervisors were considering a revision and update to the rules governing how they would remove Corpus if they decide to do that.

Corpus was present for the proceedings to hand out recognition for members of her department, but she stood in the back of the chambers as the board discussed the revisions to rules, procedures and protocols for how her removal would take place.

