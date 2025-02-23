San Mateo County

San Mateo County opens 6 voting centers ahead of special election

The special election will determine the removal of embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus from her position

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Mateo County officials are holding a special election on March 4 for Measure A and are making sure everybody has a place to cast their vote, opening six new voting centers ahead of the special election.

The centers are placed throughout the county in Burlingame, Daly City, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, San Carlos and South San Francisco.

Measure A is a ballot initiative that would allow the Board of Supervisors to remove the embattled San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus from her position.

Corpus has been under for months after an independent audit found evidence of an abuse of power, retaliation and intimidation -- allegations the sheriff has repeatedly denied. Corpus said the attacks on her are politically motivated.

