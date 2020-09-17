coronavirus

San Mateo County's ‘Mask Mobile' Van to Distribute Masks, COVID-19 Resources

By Bay City News

San Mateo County's "Mask Mobile."
Scott Budman/NBC Bay Area

San Mateo County's "Mask Mobile," a resource and mask distribution van, is launching Thursday with an event in Daly City.

County Supervisor David Canepa was set to unveil the Mask Mobile program at 12:30 p.m. at Top of the Hill Cafe on Mission Street.

"This is an incredibly fun, exciting and educational way to promote the mandate that face masks must be worn in public," Canepa said. "It might look a bit like Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine but we're calling it the 'Mask Mobile.'"

He said, "We will be giving out free face masks and providing COVID-19 resources where they are most needed. It's our initial effort to educate the public that fines are now in place in this county for violating the state's health orders. Hopefully, we won't have to issue any fines but we're ready too. It's no mystery, masks save lives."

The van is the work of the county's Office of Community Affairs, and will visit various cities around the Peninsula to share resources in multiple languages and distribute face coverings and cleaning supplies.

