San Mateo County's ‘Mask Mobile' Van to Distribute Masks, COVID-19 Resources

San Mateo County's "Mask Mobile," a resource and mask distribution van, is launching Thursday with an event in Daly City.

County Supervisor David Canepa was set to unveil the Mask Mobile program at 12:30 p.m. at Top of the Hill Cafe on Mission Street.

"This is an incredibly fun, exciting and educational way to promote the mandate that face masks must be worn in public," Canepa said. "It might look a bit like Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine but we're calling it the 'Mask Mobile.'"

San Mateo County rolling out a van to pass out masks to fight #COVID19 and fine people who refuse to wear them. pic.twitter.com/6UiXCzBBds — scott budman (@scottbudman) September 17, 2020

#Covid car. It may look a little like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, but this car in San Mateo Co.will be cruising through cities on the Peninsula, with co.staff handing out masks, offering info about Covid 19 and reminding people they could face fines for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/KZB9XaOh0y — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) September 17, 2020

He said, "We will be giving out free face masks and providing COVID-19 resources where they are most needed. It's our initial effort to educate the public that fines are now in place in this county for violating the state's health orders. Hopefully, we won't have to issue any fines but we're ready too. It's no mystery, masks save lives."

The van is the work of the county's Office of Community Affairs, and will visit various cities around the Peninsula to share resources in multiple languages and distribute face coverings and cleaning supplies.