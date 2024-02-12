San Mateo

Man, woman, and two children found dead inside San Mateo home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after four people were found dead inside a home.

The death investigation was reported by police on Monday morning on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas. Officers responded for a report of a welfare check and found a man, woman, and two children inside "with obvious signs of death."

The deaths appear to be an isolated incident and there it no danger to the public, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is shut down in the following areas:

  • Northbound Alameda de las Pulgas at 42nd Avenue
  • Southbound Alameda de las Pulgas at Fernwood Street
  • Westbound 41st Avenue to Kelton Court

