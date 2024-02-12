Man, woman, and two children found dead inside San Mateo home

Police are investigating after four people were found dead inside a home.

The death investigation was reported by police on Monday morning on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas. Officers responded for a report of a welfare check and found a man, woman, and two children inside "with obvious signs of death."

The deaths appear to be an isolated incident and there it no danger to the public, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Traffic is shut down in the following areas: