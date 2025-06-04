Crews responding to massive tree down in San Mateo

A massive tree is down in San Mateo.

The incident is reported at 9th and South Railroad avenues, just east of El Camino Real.

At least two vehicles are underneath the fallen tree, according to an NBC Bay Area crew at the scene. One person was also taken to the hospital. It was not known if that person was inside a vehicle.

Police said to avoid the area of South Railroad Avenue between 9th and 10th avenues. Police also said residents should avoid the areas of S B Street and S Claremont Street near South Railroad Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.