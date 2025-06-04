San Mateo

Crews responding to massive tree down in San Mateo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive tree is down in San Mateo.

The incident is reported at 9th and South Railroad avenues, just east of El Camino Real.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

At least two vehicles are underneath the fallen tree, according to an NBC Bay Area crew at the scene. One person was also taken to the hospital. It was not known if that person was inside a vehicle.

Police said to avoid the area of South Railroad Avenue between 9th and 10th avenues. Police also said residents should avoid the areas of S B Street and S Claremont Street near South Railroad Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us