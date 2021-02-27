San Mateo Girl Organizes Rally to Denounce Hate Crimes Against Asian Community

A middle school student from San Mateo organized a rally Saturday to raise awareness about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and show support for the Asian community across the entire Bay Area.

Thirteen-year-old Ashlyn So brought together dozens of people from the San Mateo community and beyond in a peaceful event dubbed Stand For Asians.

"I just thought this isn’t OK; I have to do something about this," Ashlyn said Saturday. "I told my mom I want to start a rally."

The event took place at Central Park on East Fifth Avenue and El Camino Real in San Mateo and included a number of local officials, including San Mateo City Councilwoman Amourence Lee, Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung and Belmont Mayor Charles Stone.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Those officials and other speakers discussed how the community can help alleviate the recent rash of racist and xenophobic attacks against Asian Americans and do so with compassion, education and unity.

Several such hate crimes have occurred across the Bay Area, including one unprovoked attack in which a 19-year-old man shoved an 84-year-old Asian to the ground in San Francisco, and the older man ultimately died as a result of his injuries.