San Mateo mall makeover plan sparks debate

The owners of a popular Peninsula mall are trying to re-imagine what their space could look like.

Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo has looked the same for years on the inside, an enclosed space with stores that have come and gone.

But outside, it is a fairly new area with restaurants, a movie theatre, retail and open space. In fact, the north block is the inspiration for what’s being called “Hillsdale Reimagined.”

“We are facing very significant challenges. So, we’ve spent the last several years reimagining with the community on what we could do with Hillsdale,” said Bohannon Development Company owner David Bohannon.

On Tuesday night, the owner along with others involved in the project held a virtual neighborhood meeting to answer questions. It’s a proposal to demolish the inside mall and instead build and add commercial buildings, housing, retail and open space. A place where they say people can shop, live and work.

On it's website “Hillsdale reimagined,” it cites the prevalence of online retailing and the decline of department stores as reasons for needed change.

The proposal includes more than 1,300 new homes and open space for markets and events. The tallest buildings along El Camino would be 8 to 10 stories tall.

Many residents in the area have been coming to Hillsdale for years. While some told NBC Bay Area they think it’s a good idea, others have doubts.

Tuesday night's meeting was just to answer some questions. This is a long process with San Mateo City Council hearings that are not anticipated until late 2026. They also expect it will take about four years to get the right permits before construction.

The project is showcasing the changes the Bay Area is facing in and how malls are trying to adapt.