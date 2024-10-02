San Mateo man trying to flee from Lebanon amid Middle East crisis

A San Mateo man says he is trying to flee from Lebanon just as Iran launched an attack on Israel on Wednesday.

Warning sirens blared as the night sky lit up in Israel on Wednesday. The IDF said that Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles, many appearing to explode in the air as they were intercepted by Israeli defenses.

Iran launched waves of missiles toward Israel in retaliation of its recent killing of a leader of Hezbollah. The Israeli military said it is not aware of any casualties.

Rabbi Mark Bloom in Oakland said there are members of his congregation in Israel now.

“Members of my congregation are in bomb shelters. Most of the day and night for at least the last 24 hours,” he said.

The attack comes after Israel’s ground invasion into Lebanon, aimed at pushing Hezbollah forces further away from the border. Lebanese officials said that Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced as many as 1 million in recent weeks.

San Mateo resident Jonathan Sahyoun is currently in Lebanon. He told NBC Bay Area on Tuesday that he and his parents have been in Lebanon visiting family. Now, they can’t get back home.

“Flights are being canceled. My flight got canceled two times already and my third flight. I just got the email today also got canceled,” he said.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that around 6,000 American citizens in Lebanon have registered to receive the latest information, adding that they’re working with airlines to provide additional flights with more seats.

Sahyoun said that he was also in Lebanon in 2006 and was evacuated with his family then.

“Whether it's through the beaches or these military airports. I think that we are just counting on the U.S. government to get us out, because I don't think anybody feels safe driving toward Beirut in the condition it’s in," he said.

But for now, Sahyoun said he waits not knowing when he may be able to come home.

“I'm worried for my mom and dad probably more than I'm worried for myself. I'd hate for anything to happen to them and I hope that at least even one or two of us can make it home, if not all,” he said.