Officers are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious" death at the bus stop on southbound El Camino Real at East Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, and southbound El Camino is closed from East Hillsdale to 37th Avenue, police said.

In an advisory, police said the southbound underpass is still accessible.

Traffic delays are possible and SamTrans is bypassing this bus stop, police said.

We are currently investigating a suspicious death at a bus stop on S. El Camino at Hillsdale. @SamTrans will be bypassing this stop and the right lane is closed. S/B underpass still accessible. pic.twitter.com/tWjMvHSfaY — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) May 14, 2022

