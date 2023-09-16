San Mateo boot camp graduates 30 women, sheriff says

Around 30 women graduated from a police training program in San Mateo Saturday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Christina Corpus spoke at the Women’s Boot Camp ceremony, held at the Police Academy Training Center, before the women received individual certificates.

Each graduate then had a chance to put some of their skills into action within hours by taking the Work Sample Test Battery, a physical fitness test required to become a police officer.

“We’re very confident that all of our women will be able to accomplish and pass the test today,” said Corpus after the ceremony.

This is the first boot camp the sheriff’s office has held since the pandemic. Corpus added that this year was particularly meaningful because it’s the first since becoming sheriff.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is part of the 30x30 Imitative, which aims to have 30% of police in police recruit classes by 2030.

The office hopes to hold another boot camp within the next six to seven months.