San Mateo

San Mateo police's program ramps up drone efforts

By Nathalie Vera

San Mateo police are ramping up response efforts with their eyes in the sky.

Officers said they are using drones on a daily basis to find missing persons, criminal suspects and to help other agencies with emergencies, like fires.

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Nathalie Vera has a behind-the-scenes look at a search in real time during special training Tuesday.

You can watch her full report in the video above.

