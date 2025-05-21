San Mateo police's program ramps up drone efforts

San Mateo police are ramping up response efforts with their eyes in the sky.
Officers said they are using drones on a daily basis to find missing persons, criminal suspects and to help other agencies with emergencies, like fires.
NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Nathalie Vera has a behind-the-scenes look at a search in real time during special training Tuesday.
You can watch her full report in the video above.
