Hazardous materials incident triggers evacuations in San Pablo

San Pablo police have called for evacuations Wednesday for an area near Stanton Avenue and Giant Road due to a "hazmat event."

Police issued the alert at about 12:50 p.m. and also asked people to shelter in place until told it's safe to go outside.

People are also asked to avoid the area while crews work to clean up the scene.

Police said a family reported finding old chemicals and notified firefighters, who determined the chemicals are volatile.

