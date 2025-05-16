San Pablo police release images of homicide suspect still at-large

Police in San Pablo have identified a suspect in a March fatal shooting but have been unable to locate him, the department said Thursday.

Surveillance video and a photo of the suspect, Juan Vargas, 25, were released by the department in an effort to find him.

On March 29 at about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of 23rd Street in San Pablo on a report of a shooting. Witnesses at the scene said that a man had been shot by an unknown suspect and everyone involved- including the victim- had fled before police arrived.

A call went out to local hospitals in an effort to find the victim and he was reportedly delivered to one by acquaintances. The victim, 26-year-old Emmanuel Rodriguez of Richmond, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and died.

Detectives identified Vargas as a possible suspect and he is alleged to have intentionally shot Rodriguez in what police say was a gang-related shooting.

Despite extensive searches for Vargas, he has yet to be located, police said.

Vargas is Hispanic, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and has dark-colored tattoos across his face and neck.

Vargas should be considered armed and dangerous, police said, and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Vargas should please call local law enforcement or call 911 for an emergency. Anyone with information regarding this shooting and/or the whereabouts of Vargas should please contact the San Pablo Police Department Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.