San Pablo police warn public of immigration scam

During a time of growing fear in the undocumented community amid changing policies under President Donald Trump, Attorney General Rob Bonta said scammers are wasting no time taking advantage of people by pretending to be ICE agents.

In the Bay Area, the San Pablo Police Department is warning people about packages with an anti-immigration message.

"You're being deported" is a message that is seen on some of the packages. According San Pablo police, the message is part of a new scam or prank that is targeting the immigrant community.

“Where people are being sent either documents in the mail or packages, or sometimes even phone calls where they’re identifying themselves as a representative of the government regarding immigration,” San Pablo police detective Alfredo Rodríguez said.

Rodriguez added that people need to be suspicious of fake ICE agents who try to say if you don’t send a certain amount of money or pay a fine, they will take immediate action.

Nathalie Vera has the full report in the video above.