Hazardous materials investigation in San Ramon

Northbound lanes of San Ramon Valley Boulevard are closed Monday afternoon, from Crow Canyon Road to Fostoria Drive, due to hazardous materials leaking from a vehicle, authorities said.
San Ramon police issued a road advisory about 2:15 p.m. asking motorists to use alternate routes and to expect an extended closure.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News