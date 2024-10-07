San Ramon

Hazardous materials investigation in San Ramon

Northbound lanes of San Ramon Valley Boulevard are closed Monday afternoon due to hazardous materials leaking from a vehicle, authorities said.

By Bay City News

Northbound lanes of San Ramon Valley Boulevard are closed Monday afternoon, from Crow Canyon Road to Fostoria Drive, due to hazardous materials leaking from a vehicle, authorities said.

San Ramon police issued a road advisory about 2:15 p.m. asking motorists to use alternate routes and to expect an extended closure.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Ramon
