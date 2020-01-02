East Bay

San Ramon Police Continue Search For Suspects in String of Home Burglaries

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

San Ramon police continue to look for three suspects they believe are responsible for an unusual rash of six home burglaries in different parts of their city last Saturday night.

But the catch is that it could be hard to find the suspects because there aren't good descriptions of them since they were wearing hoodies and gloves during the burglaries, San Ramon police Sgt. Robert Ransom said on Thursday.

Investigators believe the burglaries were conducted by the same suspects because they occurred during a relatively short time period and in each case they gained entry by going to a backyard and smashing a window on a rear slider or a door that has a window on it, according to Ransom.

The suspects made off with valuables such as jewelry, cash and guns.

Ransom said that as far as he knows this is the first time that there were six home burglaries in San Ramon on the same night.

He said the burglaries occurred even though most of the six homes that were targeted had alarm systems and video surveillance cameras.

Ransom said police encourage homeowners to let their neighbors know when they will be out of town and to leave their lights on.

"If the lights are on and it looks like someone is home suspects are less likely to enter because they don't want to come in if someone is at home," Ransom said.

