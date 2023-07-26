San Jose

Santa Clara County Fair returns after three year absence

The fair is set to run through August 6 and is open Wednesday through Sunday

By Madison Fagundes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Santa Clara County Fair kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony in San Jose Wednesday.

It’s the first time the fair has returned in full swing since 2019.

There will be four stages with artist performances, magic shows, a beard contest and more.

Fair goers can also enjoy an art walk, livestock shows and lots of food.

The price of tickets varies, but starts at $13 for adults on weekdays and at $15 for adults Friday through Saturday. They can be bought online and ahead-of-time. 

The fair continues until August 6 and will be open each week from Wednesday through Sunday. The exact hours it’s open varies by day.

