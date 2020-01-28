homelessness

Santa Clara County Board Considers Homeless Task Force

By Bay City News

homeless-people-in-san-jose
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County could establish a homeless task force to address housing and homelessness concerns in the region.

The Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on Tuesday were expected to discuss a resolution detailing the possible establishment of such a task force.

Supervisor Dave Cortese was slated to bring a report and plan to the board, which will decide on the task force's creation.

County staff will propose a plan to open an additional 2,000 individual shelter beds to unhoused individuals countywide within the next 12 to 18 months. The board will also discuss adding staff to the county's Office of Supportive Housing to deal with transitional housing.

The board also directed staff to begin preparing a report that includes a list of the county's emergency shelters, shelter beds, navigation centers, cold weather shelters, day shelters and transitional housing options, as well as full descriptions of the shelters' operations and staff.

Supervisors want the staff to present the report at the March 24 meeting.

Staff will also prepare a report on how seniors are "uniquely and disproportionately impacted by the homelessness crisis."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

