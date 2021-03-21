menstrual products

Santa Clara County Board to Consider Measure for Free Period Products

California's "Menstrual Equity Act of 2021" was introduced last month and requires restrooms in public schools, community college districts and local government agencies to provide free menstrual products at all times

By Bay City News

Universal Images Group via Getty

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will consider recommendations during their Tuesday meeting to support and implement a bill which ensures all public bathrooms are stocked with free period products.

Possible actions the board will take include adopting a resolution supporting the measure and sending a report to the board's May budget workshop detailing the amount needed to supply the county's bathrooms with a year's worth of free period products.

Possible actions the board will take include adopting a resolution supporting the measure and sending a report to the board's May budget workshop detailing the amount needed to supply the county's bathrooms with a year's worth of free period products.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

