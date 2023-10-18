Santa Clara County opens cooling centers while heat advisory in effect

Santa Clara County is opening cooling centers at nine libraries through Thursday evening in response to the National Weather service issuing a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

Daytime temperatures in those areas, including the Santa Clara Valley, are expected to rise into the 90s and top out around 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

⚠Heat Advisories have been issued for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast Wednesday & Thursday. Near record to possibly record breaking heat will impact the region with Thursday being the hottest day. Overnight lows will be mild too with little relief. #cawx pic.twitter.com/KUCz5yN81K — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 17, 2023

In response, Santa Clara County advised people to check in frequently with older adults as well as those with conditions that make them especially vulnerable to heat, including family members, friends and neighbors.

Here are a list of cooling centers open at libraries across the county:

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Avenue

Cupertino, CA 95014

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W. Sixth Street.

Gilroy, CA 95020

Open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Road

Los Altos, CA 94022

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Los Gatos Library

100 Villa Avenue

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main Street

Milpitas, CA 95035

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Avenue

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Open Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m.

Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Avenue

Saratoga, CA 95070

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunnyvale Library

665 W. Olive Avenue

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Road

Los Altos, CA 94024

Open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.