Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County opens cooling centers while heat advisory in effect

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County is opening cooling centers at nine libraries through Thursday evening in response to the National Weather service issuing a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area. 

Daytime temperatures in those areas, including the Santa Clara Valley, are expected to rise into the 90s and top out around 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

See more specifics about the Microclimate Forecast here: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/weather/

In response, Santa Clara County advised people to check in frequently with older adults as well as those with conditions that make them especially vulnerable to heat, including family members, friends and neighbors. 

Here are a list of cooling centers open at libraries across the county:

Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Avenue
Cupertino, CA 95014
Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gilroy Library
350 W. Sixth Street.
Gilroy, CA 95020
Open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Los Gatos Library
100 Villa Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Milpitas Library
160 N. Main Street
Milpitas, CA 95035
Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Avenue
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Open Wednesday from noon to 9 p.m.
Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Avenue
Saratoga, CA 95070
Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunnyvale Library
665 W. Olive Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodland Library
1975 Grant Road
Los Altos, CA 94024
Open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

