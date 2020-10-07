Decision 2020

Santa Clara County Eclipses 1 Million Registered Voters, a Record

California also sees a new high in voter registration

By Kris Sanchez

It’s a record-breaking election already in terms of voter registration in California and the South Bay, according to registrar officials.

Santa Clara County has surpassed 1 million registered voters, a record and a rate of 83% of eligible voters, according to the county registrar's office.

And 84% of eligible Californians are registered to vote, about 3 million more than the last presidential election, according to the secretary of state.

Santa Clara County officials will celebrate the milestone with a get out the vote ceremony at noon Wednesday.

Voter registration continues, and early voting is underway, along with the preparations for Election Day.

In Santa Clara County, ballots have been mailed to registered voters, who can track those ballots here.

Even with the record numbers, the push to register voters continues. In East Oakland Wednesday night, one group will hold a get-out-the-vote drive through neighborhoods with low vote counts in other elections.

The caravan is expected to start at about 7 p.m.

