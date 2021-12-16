Santa Clara County Health Leaders Urge Booster Shots to Help Fight Omicron Spread

Santa Clara County public health leaders once again are urging eligible residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot to protect against the fast spreading omicron variant.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody and other health officials will hold a news conference Thursday to update the county's COVID-19 response and provide details on the need for the vaccine and booster.

Shots are available at local pharmacies, health care providers and drive-thru and walk-up clinics.

Hospitalizations across the U.S. are up 8% and deaths are up 5% in the just the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California's case rate has risen to 113 cases per 100,000 people over the past week and is currently higher than in Texas (102) and Florida (78), though total deaths from COVID-19 still are lower in the Golden State.