Santa Clara County Kicks Off Binational Health Week

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County is kicking off Binational Health Week, which is actually a month-long series of events to celebrate and mobilize health services provided for the Latino community.

The events cover everything from screenings to education and health insurance counseling.

"You're not alone," Binational Health Week coordinator Ricardo Romero-Morales said. "We are in this together, and we're trying to come up with different strategies to be here for you and provide the services that we all need."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, most of the events will be virtual.

Organizers are planning on having a special COVID-19 testing site for the Latino community on Oct. 10.

For more information, click here.

