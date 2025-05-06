Santa Clara County

South Bay study reveals gaps in health access and education for Latino community

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

Results of a Santa Clara County study shows just how big the gaps in health access and education have become for the local Latino community.

The county's Latino health assessment was ordered two years ago by Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas with the goal of not only finding community issues, but also identify solutions.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Too often our communities are invisible in the data and forgotten in the funding," Arenas said.

Here are some of the results from the report:

  • One in every four people in Santa Clara County are Latino
  • 53% of Latino third graders are proficient in third grade math compared to 75% of all third grade students in the county
  • Latino population has a higher death rate for diabetes than other populations in the South Bay
  • 77% of juveniles detained by the county probation department were Latino

San Jose May 4

San Jose transforms for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, thousands attend

San Jose May 4

Group holds rally for teen killed in Santana Row stabbing

San Jose May 2

San Jose mayor endorses Tordillos for San Jose City Council District 3

The study was the first time in over a decade officials have done this kind of assessment. Officials said the results are stunning.

"These findings confirm that our communities have long been experiencing some of the harshest health conditions," said Victor Vasquez, co-executive director for SOMOS Mayfair.

Arenas believes South Bay officials should use the report to make specific policy changes.

This is also the first time an assessment is offering recommendations, urging leaders to work to "improve health and well-being, such as safe and peaceful neighborhoods, [and find] opportunities for economic stability, adequate housing, and education."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

View the assessment on Santa Clara County's website.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us