Santa Clara County Launches New Coronavirus Testing Sites

Santa Clara County is launching new permanent and temporary coronavirus testing sites this week, officials announced Monday.

Drive-thru locations are opening in Milpitas, Morgan Hill and San Jose, and temporary walk-up testing centers will operate in Mountain View and San Jose, the county said.

"The County is bringing testing capacity to where it’s needed," said Cindy Chavez, president of the Board of Supervisors. "Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood: it’s fast, free and you don’t need insurance."

The county said essential workers especially should get tested now and once every month going forward, even if they show no symptoms. Those workers include grocery store clerks, food delivery workers, retail associates, first responders and many others who interact with the general public.

The following walk-up testing sites are temporary on the given days and times; no appointments, doctor's notes or insurance are required:

Monday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Rengstorff Park Pool Area, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View

Rengstorff Park Pool Area, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View Wednesday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.: Rengstorff Park Pool Area, 201 S Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View

Rengstorff Park Pool Area, 201 S Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.: La Placita Tropicana Shopping Center parking lot, 1630 Story Road, San Jose

The following drive-thru testing centers are available seven days a week, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; appointments are required and can be made online at sccfreetest.org or by calling 888-334-1000:

Milpitas: Valley Health Center Milpitas, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd. (location subject to change)

Valley Health Center Milpitas, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd. (location subject to change) Morgan Hill: DePaul Health Center, 18550 De Paul Drive

DePaul Health Center, 18550 De Paul Drive San Jose: Valley Health Center Downtown, 777 E. Santa Clara St.

Valley Health Center Downtown, 777 E. Santa Clara St. San Jose: Valley Health Center East Valley, 1993 McKee Road

For more coronavirus testing information, go to the county’s website or call 211.