Santa Clara County Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate, Moves to Recommendation

Santa Clara County, the only Bay Area county still with an indoor mask mandate, will drop the rule Wednesday, moving to a recommendation, the county's health chief said Tuesday.

The county set several benchmarks for lifting the mask mandate and may have cleared the final hurdle.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody was scheduled to provide an update during a news briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, the county reached for the first time the metric of 550 or fewer cases per day for a full week. Before that, the county already had hit the targets for low and stable hospitalization numbers and an 80% or higher vaccination rate.

Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties were the last in the state to keep an indoor masking requirement. Los Angeles County's mandate ended Friday.

Regardless of what counties do, the state will continue requiring masking in K-12 schools and child care facilities until March 12, on public transit, at health care settings, in shelters and in jails.

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong has said people should keep a mask handy in case they find themselves in a risky situation.

"I think the risk is definitively still there," he said. "We're not quite where we were even Thanksgiving time and definitely not where we were at the time of first California reopening on June 15, 2021, which means that even though I'm a boosted person, I’m still going to be very careful in a crowded indoor setting and wear my mask."