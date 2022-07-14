Santa Clara County Residents Need Invitation to Get Monkeypox Vaccine Due to Low Supply

Santa Clara County is taking an invite only approach when it comes to monkeypox vaccinations as its vaccine supply remains low.

According to the county health department's website, the limited doses available will only be given to those meeting strict CDC criteria. Specifically, people must have official verification that they've been exposed to the virus.

As health leaders try to balance their limited vaccine supply, they're also engaging local health providers and LGBTQ organizations to help increase education about the virus and the vaccine.

"The department of public health contacted us about doing a community forum on July 21 in the evening at 6 o'clock," Billy DeFrank LGBTQ Community Center President Gabrielle Antolovich said.

The community will be able to ask questions and learn more about vaccine eligibility. But LGBTQ community leaders like Antolovich hope those forums will include clear information about where things stand in the push to get more of the vaccine.

"My first question was don't bring people here without telling them where they can get the vaccination," Antolovich said. "They said, 'We are on it.'"

The county said it has received just 742 doses, adding in a statement that those vaccines have been allocated to large health care systems.

The county has a total of 11 positive cases and said it's provided a vaccine to at least 30 people who had direct contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Community groups like the Billy DeFrank Center said they're glad the county is working with them, but they would like to see vaccination clinics sooner than later.

The county said it's anticipating another delivery in the coming weeks and an expansion in its eligibility criteria, possibly lifting the invite only rule.