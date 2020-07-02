Santa Clara County Issues New Health Order as COVID-19 Cases Climb

Santa Clara County officials on Thursday issued a new health order that focuses on a long-term approach to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as cases continue to climb in the county.

The order, which is slated to go into effect on July 13 or when state approval is granted, whichever is later, will allow certain activities and services such as hair and nail salons, gyms and small gatherings to reopen or resume as long as strict social distancing, face covering and limited capacity guidelines are followed.

“Our approach from the outset of the pandemic has been careful, based on constant assessments of relevant data, and also the evolving scientific understanding of the virus,” Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. “This new order marks the next stage in this consistent approach, reflects the reality that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time, and we need to adapt to that new reality. Today’s order offers a long-term containment strategy that we believe will need to remain in place for the coming months.”

Higher risk activities and businesses, such as indoor dining, nightclubs, theaters and arenas, will remain closed under the new order.