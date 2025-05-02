Santa Clara County confirms OD death due to drug 100 times stronger than fentanyl

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner this week confirmed the county's first overdose death due to carfentanil, a drug 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

A 39-year-old man was found dead last week with fake M30 pills made to look like prescription oxycodone.

The medical examiner warned that M30 pills may be laced with carfentanil, which is a synthetic opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Most opioid pills found on the street are fake and made to look like real prescription medications, said Dr. Michelle Jorden, Santa Clara County's chief medical examiner.

"Using drugs alone increases the risk of death. We urge people to avoid the dangers of opioids, especially fake pills that may contain carfentanil or fentanyl," Jorden said. "Fake pills look real, but they can be deadly. People should not take any pill that they did not buy from the pharmacy."

Narcan, or naloxone, a lifesaving drug, should always be administered in the event of a potential opioid overdose.

The examiner's office said people should call 911 immediately if they encounter someone unresponsive, and administer Narcan if available. Other harm-reduction strategies, like fentanyl test strips, can also reduce the risk of overdose.

Santa Clara County offers a full continuum of substance use treatment, including outpatient and residential programs, and medications for addiction treatment. People who are struggling with a substance use disorder and need help can contact the Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Call Center at 800-704-0900 or dial 988 for support.

Help and more information is available at ODFreeSCC.org, an online resource for overdose data, harm reduction supplies like naloxone and fentanyl test strips, access to drug treatment, and other information.