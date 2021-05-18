reopening the bay area

Santa Clara County on Verge of Moving Into Yellow Tier for COVID-19 Reopening

By Kris Sanchez

Santa Clara County could become the next in the Bay Area to reach the yellow tier for COVID-19 reopening this week.

The county's case and positivity rates meet the state's criteria for the move to yellow. Just 24 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, including two deaths, and the county says 59% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

If the move is announced Tuesday, Santa Clara County would be the third Bay Area county to make it into the least restrictive yellow tier, joining San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

The move to the yellow tier means many businesses such as bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters will be allowed to expand their capacity for indoor operations.

California officials have targeted June 15 as the date to fully reopen everything, but Santa Clara County would get a head start if it gets the green light.

If the county does get the go-ahead Tuesday, the change to yellow will take effect Wednesday.

