Santa Clara County moves forward with plan to buy Regional Medical Center

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to officially proceed with a plan to buy and run Regional Medical Center.

Tuesday's vote comes after county officials announced plans last week to acquire the facility as residents feared the impact of the closures of its trauma center and other vital services.

"I think there is no question this is the right thing to do for our community," Santa Clara County Executive James Williams said.

Residents and other stakeholders back the county's decision to pursue acquiring regional.

"The county stepping and making sure our lives are protected with the critical health system of the entire county," said Maria Noel Fernandez with Working Partnerships.

Stroke and cardiac services will also return to East San Jose.

Nurses made clear they want to keep their current contracts and benefits while the county negotiates a price with HCA to buy Regional Medical Center.

South Bay community leaders are coming together to support a multimillion-dollar takeover of a struggling hospital, and it's all coming amidst a consequential vote by Santa Clara County supervisors.

During a pre-meeting rally, residents said they want a seat at the table when discussing how the hospital operates under county ownership.

"Everyone is going to be at the table because we have to rethink how we're providing services," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said. "And it has to be client centered. So as it relates to clients, we have to make sure we're talking to the people who live in that area."

Chavez was instrumental in pushing the deal through and believes it should be complete by January.

Santa Clara County and HCA have reached an agreement for the county to pursue the acquisition of Regional Medical Center, officials announced at a Wednesday news briefing.