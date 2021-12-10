Santa Clara County Reports First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Santa Clara County reported its first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, health officials confirmed Friday.

The individual was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot, county officials said. The patient had recently returned from domestic travel out of state and is now in isolation.

The variant already had been reported elsewhere in the Bay Area and in California, though the state has reported just 14 cases so far.

Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody and other county officials will discuss the anticipated arrival of the omicron variant and reinforce the importance of booster shots during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

"Although there are still many unknowns about this variant, we strongly recommend getting vaccinated and getting your booster if you haven’t already to help guard against Omicron," Cody said in a statement. "It is a new variant, but we know what to do, and that’s to continue with all our layers of protection: vaccinate, boost, mask, ventilate, distance, and test often."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday gave the green light to Pfizer's booster shot for youths ages 16-17.

The county also advised people to continue masking, testing, ventilation and distancing as those measures remain the best defenses against COVID-19, especially with a winter-holiday surge looming.