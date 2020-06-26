Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Sheriff Cadet Dies After Collapsing During Training

By Associated Press

scc-sheriff-1118
NBC Bay Area

A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office cadet was rushed to a hospital where he died after collapsing during “defensive tactics training," authorities said.

The cadet collapsed Tuesday within minutes of finishing an exercise at a sheriff’s facility in Morgan Hill, and died later that day at a hospital in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

“It is with great sadness we report the unexpected passing of one of our recruits,” the office said in a statement. “The recruit had been participating in defensive tactics training at the academy yesterday. We are currently reviewing the information and circumstances.”

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Santa Clara, Contra Costa Counties on State Watch List for Virus Spikes

coronavirus 2 hours ago

CVS Pharmacy Expands Virus Testing With 9 New Bay Area Locations

The cadet's name or a cause of death have not been released and the sheriff’s office said Thursday the cadet's family requested to have "the appropriate time and space to mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara CountySanta Clara County Sheriff's Officedeathcadet
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us