San Jose

Deputies take 1 into custody after standoff near San Jose VTA station

By NBC Bay Area staff

@SCCoSheriff/Twitter

Deputies have taken one person into custody after a standoff near the VTA Children's Discovery Museum light rail station in San Jose Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. The standoff followed an assault near the station platform which left one person injured.

The injured person has been taken to the hospital, according the the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

South Bay

Authorities continue search for escaped inmate out of Hollister

Oakland

726 stolen cars recovered, 355 arrests in ongoing East Bay crime crackdown

Another person connected with the incident fled to a nearby neighborhood and barricaded themself in a house there, the sheriff's office said. It added that no residents were in danger.

Earlier in the day the sheriff's office shared on X, formerly Twitter, that it was working an “active crime scene” at that station and asked people to avoid the area. 

Service has been suspended at the station until further notice, the sheriff's office said. As of 4:11 p.m. the VTA said the station remains closed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us