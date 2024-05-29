Deputies take 1 into custody after standoff near San Jose VTA station

Deputies have taken one person into custody after a standoff near the VTA Children's Discovery Museum light rail station in San Jose Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. The standoff followed an assault near the station platform which left one person injured.

The injured person has been taken to the hospital, according the the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Another person connected with the incident fled to a nearby neighborhood and barricaded themself in a house there, the sheriff's office said. It added that no residents were in danger.

Earlier in the day the sheriff's office shared on X, formerly Twitter, that it was working an “active crime scene” at that station and asked people to avoid the area.

Service has been suspended at the station until further notice, the sheriff's office said. As of 4:11 p.m. the VTA said the station remains closed.

#UPDATE: The barricaded suspect has been taken into custody without incident. Thanks to our #SanJose and #SantaClaraCounty allied agencies for helping bring this incident to a peaceful resolution. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 29, 2024