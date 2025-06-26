Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office cooperated with ICE at jails, groups claim

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and federal immigration officers have become a more common sight in the South Bay recently, rounding up individuals at various places and times, including just as they're released from jail.

Santa Clara County has labeled itself a sanctuary county, meaning local law enforcement agencies are not supposed to assist ICE with any immigration arrest, but some community groups claim that rule isn't being followed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For the most part, it appears ICE and immigration agents are targeting specific people in the county. Many are being detained after seemingly routine appointments at courthouses, hospitals and social agencies. Four people were recently picked up by ICE after being released from jail.

Some community groups have publicly criticized the sheriff’s department for cooperating and not stopping the arrests.

Sheriff Robert Jonsen emphasized his department does not assist ICE, but he said if agents find out from public court records when someone is being released and show up peacefully and respectfully, they will be treated like any other agency.

But many community groups, including Silicon Valley De-Bug, said the groups and the county agreed on a policy barring county officers from responding to any inquires regarding incarceration status.

Jonsen reiterated ICE agents are provided any information the public also has access to and pointed out law enforcement agencies may not cooperate but they also cannot stop any arrest or operation.

The sheriff’s department, county counsel and various community groups had meetings recently to work out the county policy and now plan to have more discussions.