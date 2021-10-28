Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Investigates Death of Woman

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death Wednesday morning of a woman found unconscious in the area of Jerilyn Drive at Dale Drive in unincorporated San Jose.

Deputies responded to the scene at 10:44 a.m. and found the woman.

The San Jose Fire Department and paramedics provided medical attention to the woman, who was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the victim's identity and notify next of kin.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the woman's death.

They encourage anyone with information on this case to contact them at (408) 808-4500 or via the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.