Santa Clara County Starts Giving COVID-19 Booster Shots to 16- and 17-Year-Olds

Shortly after U.S. health authorities on Thursday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for 16- and 17-year-olds, Santa Clara County was administering shots.

"We continue to have some availability often same day or next day," said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

With so many people eligible to get boosted, not to mention people wanting to travel, county vaccination sites are once again getting busy.

"So it remains necessary at most vaccination sites to make an appointment," Tong said. "Very few can operate on a drop-in basis right now just due to the size of demand."

The county says it has enough vaccine supply to go around. It's encouraging everyone to get their shots, and says for teens, the timing is just right.

"It's really good timing for them to be able to get vaccinated, to have more times during the day where they can make it to an appointment, less worried about side effects interfering with tests in school," Tong said.