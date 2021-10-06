Santa Clara County to Create Sustainability Commission to Advise on Climate Change

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will create a county commission on sustainability, following a unanimous vote at Tuesday's meeting.

The new group, based on a measure introduced by Supervisor Otto Lee, would advise the board on climate change, environmental conservation and sustainability.

"The devastating impacts of climate change and extreme weather are only getting worse and I want the County of Santa Clara to lead the fight against this existential threat to protect our families," Lee said.

County staff will report back at a later meeting with recommendations how best to create the commission, according to a news release from Lee.