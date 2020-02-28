Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County Workers Reach Deal, Avoid a Strike

Tentative 4-year agreement awaits approval from union members, Board of Supervisors

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Thousands of Santa Clara County workers reached a tentative agreement with the county late Thursday, avoiding what would have been their second strike since October, according to union officials.

More than 12,000 public sector workers represented by SEIU Local 521 were on the brink of a countywide strike announced Sunday after nearly a year of ongoing negotiations that included workers going on strike for the first time in 40 years back in October.

The four-year agreement includes four general wage increases, reversing the county’s demand to eliminate the June 2020 raise, the union said. The pact includes other improvements that will reduce employee turnover and make county jobs more attractive.

Local

Solano County 3 hours ago

Big Rig Crash on I-80 in Solano County Involves Multiple Vehicles, Injuries

San Mateo County 3 hours ago

7-Acre Brush Fire Burns in San Bruno Mountain State and County Park

"We are extremely proud to have stood resilient and united throughout these negotiations," Janet Diaz, SEIU Local 521 chapter president, said in a statement. "As a result, we have an agreement that will truly help us meet the needs of our families and the community we serve. This agreement allows us to begin to rebuild the long-standing partnership between management and our workforce to ensure Santa Clara County can be the best place to live, work and raise our families."

Before taking effect, the tentative deal must be ratified by the union's rank-and-file members and approved by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara CountyStrikeworkersunion
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us