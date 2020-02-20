coronavirus

Santa Clara County’s First Case of Novel Coronavirus Has Recovered

By Bay City News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced Thursday that the county's first confirmed case of novel coronavirus has recovered and been released from isolation.

Public health officials first confirmed a Santa Clara man as the county's first case of the virus on Jan. 31. The unidentified man had traveled to the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Wuhan before returning to the county Jan. 24 by flying into Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The man never required hospitalization while ill with the virus and was isolated at home while Public Health Department staff monitored his condition.

County public health officials confirmed a second case of the virus Feb. 2 in a woman visiting the county. She has since been quarantined by a legal order.

According to public health officials, there is no evidence that the virus is circulating in Santa Clara County at this time.

