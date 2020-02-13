Santa Clara Leaders Vote to End Levi’s Stadium Deal With 49ers

Santa Clara city leaders this week unanimously voted to end an agreement with the San Francisco 49ers that empowers the team to manage its home stadium.

In closed session Tuesday, the Santa Clara City Council voted to terminate the stadium management agreement with the Forty Niners Stadium Management Company LLC in its entirety and called for new third-party management to take over stadium operations for both NFL and non-NFL events.

The city has long contended the 49ers have mismanaged the publicly owned facility and has accused the team of potential self-dealing.

The city said it also is revising its legal complaint with new facts. Both parties have said they would like to see the dispute resolved in court, but it's uncertain how soon a court hearing would happen.

In September 2019, the city ended an agreement that enabled the 49ers to manage non-NFL events at Levi’s. The team since sued to dispute the termination, enabling the team continue operating the stadium until the issues are resolved in court.