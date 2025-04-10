Santa Clara unveils new high-rise apartment complex

Santa Clara, considered one of the fastest growing cities in the county, revealed a new housing complex Wednesday.

City leaders, community members and a development group called Related California cut the ribbon on the apartment complex near Levi’s Stadium.

The complex, called The Clara, is almost a decade in the making. It includes units ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, ranging from $3,400 to $6,800 a month.

The Clara is part of a larger plan to create the so-called Clara District, described as a housing, entertainment, business and transit hub.

The developer said it will be leasing out the units over the next year to year and a half.

