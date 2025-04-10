Santa Clara

Santa Clara unveils new high-rise apartment complex

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara, considered one of the fastest growing cities in the county, revealed a new housing complex Wednesday.

City leaders, community members and a development group called Related California cut the ribbon on the apartment complex near Levi’s Stadium.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The complex, called The Clara, is almost a decade in the making. It includes units ranging from studio apartments to three-bedroom units, ranging from $3,400 to $6,800 a month.

The Clara is part of a larger plan to create the so-called Clara District, described as a housing, entertainment, business and transit hub.

The developer said it will be leasing out the units over the next year to year and a half.

NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa ClaraMaking It in the Bay
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us