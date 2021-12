Santa Clara police have closed northbound San Tomas Expressway, between Scott Boulevard and Central Expressway due to a "major injury collision."

Police ask that people avoid the area until further notice or slow down and follow the instructions of public safety personnel on scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.