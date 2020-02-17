Santa Clara

Santa Clara Teen Struck, Killed While Crossing Against Light, Witnesses Say

By Bay City News

A 15-year-old boy from Santa Clara was struck and killed Sunday evening while apparently crossing the street against the signal, Santa Clara police said.

The collision at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Agnew Road was reported about 9:20 p.m.

Police say a black Honda Accord was going southbound on Lafayette Street at the intersection with Agnew.

"Witnesses reported that the Honda had a solid green light to continue through the intersection. The pedestrian was crossing the street westbound against the 'Do not walk' sign.

The youth suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing his name.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation, which closed the intersection for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact traffic investigator Nick Cusimano at (408) 615- 4764.

