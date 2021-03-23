Santa Clara to Consider Resolution Condemning Violence Against AAPI Community

The Santa Clara City Council will consider a resolution Tuesday affirming the city's commitment to condemn violence and hate crimes against people of Asian descent that have occurred recently around the Bay Area.

The resolution was brought forward by the city's Task Force on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which the council formed in September 2020 "to engage the local community in an open dialogue that will help the City take actions to achieve racial equity."

According to a city press release issued Monday, "The City of Santa Clara stands in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in condemning anti-Asian sentiment and any acts of racism throughout the region and the nation.

The City of Santa Clara does not tolerate hate crimes or any form of discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders or any other groups in our community."

For more information about the task force, click here.