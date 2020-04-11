coronavirus

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Under Investigation After Whistleblower Complaint

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is under investigation after a whistleblower told the county there had been several cases of COVID-19 among the nursing staff and management kept quiet, the LA Times reported.

According to the anonymous complaint, six women connected to the second floor medical-surgical unit developed symptoms, four of them reportedly tested positive and one died.

The woman who died passed in mid-March after a trip to Las Vegas with hospital colleagues.

A county health system spokesman released a statement that said, in part, “We dispute the allegations presented. We take these concerns, and all such matters, seriously and the concerns will be thoroughly investigated and any appropriate actions taken.”

