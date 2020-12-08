Santa Clara

Santa Clara's Minimum Wage to Go Up on New Year's Day

By Bay City News

Foto generica de billetes de $100.
Shutterstock

Starting New Year's Day, the minimum wage in Santa Clara is going up, city officials said Monday.

Companies that must pay the business license tax or have a facility in Santa Clara must pay each employee who works at least two hours a week in the city at least $15.65 an hour. The current rate is $15.40 per hour.

City officials said the minimum wage is adjusted each year based on the region's consumer price index, which measures inflation.

For more information about the ordinance, go to www.santaclaraca.gov/minimumwage or send an email to minimumwage@santaclaraca.gov.

